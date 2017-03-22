Did You Know That Ivanka Trump Once Went Missing?

These days, Ivanka Trump is everywhere. But in the ’90s, the Trump family had a scare, when Ivanka went missing during a vacation in Aspen, Colo. As the Aspen Daily News tells it, the Trumps were staying at the Little Nell hotel and suddenly couldn’t locate Ivanka. She was nowhere to be seen, so the police were called. Eventually they found her … in another room with a boy.

Over the years, the Trumps have visited Aspen often. President Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, and his grandchildren are currently in Aspen. The family members seem to be enjoying their time away from Washington. On Sunday, Ivanka and Donald Jr. reportedly even had lunch at a familiar spot, the hotel where she went missing years before. But this time around, Ivanka was surrounded by members of her Secret Service detail.

