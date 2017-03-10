Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married? Billy Ray Starts Rumors

Miley Cyrus is taking an unexplained break from social media — and now her fans think it’s because she’s on her honeymoon.

In a move that you know got Miley on the horn yelling, “Dad!!!,” Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of his daughter — outfitted in a white, flowing, and lacy outfit — just beaming as she has her eyes closed. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” wrote the man who gave Miley the childhood nickname “Smiley.”

While it’s completely unclear under what circumstances the photo was taken (his pic is of the photo on a screen, so it seems she may have sent it to him), Smilers are hoping, wishing, and dreaming that she is off marrying her “favorite being EVER EVER EVER,” Liam Hemsworth. Because what else could she be doing during a social media hiatus?!

We will allow that it’s unusual that Miley hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in eight days. (Even longer on Twitter.) Typically, rarely a day goes by that she doesn’t post photos of her animals, her tongue, a pot leaf, or something glittery on the photo-sharing site. And since she reconciled with Liam in January 2016, they seem totally head-over-heels in love again.

View photos

So far there are 553 comments on Billy Ray’s photo (and 22,382 likes) from folks like maeline.touitou, who wrote, “WHAT IS GOING ON????? SHE IS MARRIED ????” Though her rabid fans seem to be debunking the wedding rumors. Miley_slaysss claimed to know Miley and Liam’s current whereabouts — and says they aren’t together. “Liam is in Malibu alone! Miley is in Himalayas lol probably for a photoshoot or music video ?” Others just don’t think that is a very Mileyesque wedding dress. Sleuth paigeh1788 wrote, “I think people are overreacting… If you look at the reflection it’s her who took the picture. And I doubt that’s her wedding dress.” Noted.

We will point out that just a few days ago, Miley was actually professing her love for someone else: her little sister, Noah. While she’s been neglecting social media (maybe she gave it up for Lent!?), she attended Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards and was a walking billboard for her aspiring singer sis with a shirt and sign declaring her love for the “Make Me (Cry)” singer.

View photos

So while we don’t think she’s married, it’s certain that she’s got a lot of love to spread around.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: