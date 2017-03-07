Did Ed Sheeran Just Admit to Hooking Up With Members of Taylor Swift’s Squad?

Ed Sheeran just opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about his time on tour with Taylor Swift in 2013 and admitted to hooking up with some of her squad members. Ya, you read that right. He set the scene, telling the magazine, “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?’”

Ed doesn’t name any of the women who he woke up next to, but hopefully one day he will. And if you’re wondering about his sex appeal, Katy Perry recently summed it up, saying, “Everybody loves him, no one’s scared of him, they want to date him. They can have him.”

The “Shape of You” singer is currently dating high school friend Cherry Seaborn and has implied that the two plan on getting married and having kids in the future. He explained to Rolling Stone why they work so well together. He said, “One of the main points of being in a relationship with me, you have to be really f***ing sociable and good at talking to people, because I will be dragged away loads at parties and events. And Cherry’s perfect at it.”

