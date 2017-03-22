Did Ed Sheeran Just Admit to Copying ‘No Scrubs’ In His Song ‘Shape Of You’?

If you think that Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You sounds a lot like TLC’s hit No Scrubs, you’re not alone. When Shape of You was released in January of 2017, many listeners began to compare it to TLC’s 1999 hit, No Scrubs.

One of Ed Sheeran's new songs, Shape Of You, has parts in the music that remind me of TLC's No Scrubs. — Jay (@Pokemaniiac) January 6, 2017





Okay but the pre-chorus to this song can be mashed up with the chorus from "no scrubs" easy. You heard it here first pic.twitter.com/CHEtYqXp4J — Mike Lebrias (@mikelebrias) January 6, 2017





Disney Channel’s Sabrina Carpenter even covered both songs in a mashup:

Well now, after the Internet couldn’t stop buzzing about the similarities, the writers of No Scrubs, — Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle (aka Tiny) — and producer Kevin Briggs were all given writing credits on Sheeran’s hit song. Their names now appear on American copyright website ASCAP’s listing of the song.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss took to Instagram celebrating the fact that their names were added to the song credits.





Ed Sheeran has yet to comment on this.

