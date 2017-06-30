Did Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Twins’ Names Just Get Revealed?

Welcome to the world, Rumi and Sir Carter?

Those are the names it appears Beyonce and Jay-Z gave their twin babies in recently filed trademark paperwork obtained by ET. The superstar couple welcomed a boy and girl earlier this month and have yet to officially reveal their names.

According to the docs, first reported by TMZ, Beyonce and Jay-Z's trademarking team has filed the legal documents to secure the rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks could be used for products like fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

Just last week, Beyonce's team hit a setback in trademarking the name of her and Jay-Z's first child, Blue Ivy.

