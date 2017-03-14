Did Beyoncé Hint That She Might Be Having Twin Boys?

Beyoncé is the queen of everything, yes, but she’s especially the queen of hidden messages.

In case you haven’t been online or near a TV in the last six weeks — in which case, good for you! — Bey and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins. The “Formation” singer announced the exciting news in the most Beyoncé way ever, and fans have been salivating for details ever since.

Beyoncé, 35, stepped out recently to celebrate her stepdad’s 70th birthday, and as always, the Grammy-winning singer later shared close-up photos of her look on her website. While the sexy black velvet minidress may keep you distracted for a while, it was actually her earrings that got the Beyhive buzzing.

There might be a message in Bey's earrings. (Photo: Beyonce.com)

Do those sparklers look familiar? They appear to be the same ones Bey wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were a Boy.” Let us emphasize the word boy.

Take a closer look:

(Photo: Vevo)

Maybe we’re reading into things too much, but come on … this is Beyoncé. She’s a genius at what she does and is calculated with everything she posts on social media. She was already hinting on Instagram that she was pregnant with twins before her Feb. 1 announcement, and most people didn’t even realize it.

Beyoncé wasn't hiding the fact that she had two buns in the oven. (Photo: Instagram)

Sooooo … is she expecting twin boys? Our brains hurt from overthinking this, but hey, it’s Beyoncé.





