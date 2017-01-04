Did Adele Secretly Marry Longtime Love Simon Konecki?!

Is Adele a married woman?

The “Hello” singer was spotted out and about in L.A. wearing a plain gold band last week on her ring finger, and now her longtime love Simon Konecki has also been pictured wearing a ring, fueling speculation the duo have secretly wed.

Reps for the Grammy winner had “no comment.”

Adele, 28, and Konecki, a 42-year-old businessman, have been dating for five years. The pair — who have not announced an engagement — welcomed their son Angelo four years ago.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner opened up about her “perfect” and “confident” partner. “I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” she told Vanity Fair of finding lasting love. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Adele wrapped up her world tour in November and has been spending more time in Los Angeles, where she now owns a home (she counts Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as neighbors).

“The reason her relationship works with Simon is because they are on the same page. Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy,” a source previously told PEOPLE.