New details on Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer from 'The Last Jedi'

Kylo Ren will pilot a new starfighter in The Last Jedi — a new design reminiscent of his grandfather’s old ride.

Lucasfilm revealed the first image of the TIE Silencer just as San Diego Comic-Con is getting underway, offering a first look at one of the vehicles from the upcoming Star Wars film.

The ship is a variation on the quad-fanged TIE Interceptors previously seen in Return of the Jedi, which were sleeker, deadlier dogfighters than the boxy TIE Fighters.

But the ship also incorporates elements from Darth Vader’s concave-winged TIE Advanced X1, which he used to zero-in on Luke Skywalker in the trench run on the Death Star in 1977’s original Star Wars.

The official description of Ren’s ship didn’t specify this, but Vader’s craft had more armor than a typical TIE and was equipped with a hyperdrive for deep-space travel (which explains how he returned safely from the destroyed Death Star after spiraling out of control).

Lucasfilm did cite another relative of Adam Driver’s character in its description, saying some of his talent as a pilot came from this father, Han Solo.

“Ren is an expert pilot — thanks to skills passed down from his father — which he puts to use in exploiting his ship’s speed and ferocity,” the description reads. “There is no other First Order craft like the TIE silencer, and it is an effective tool in Ren’s mission to destroy the Resistance.”

Can’t you hear it screaming through the vacuum of space already?*

*(Yes, there’s no sound in space. No need to point that out in the comments, Neil deGrasse Tyson.)