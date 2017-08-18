Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl Bella, Yankees Congratulate Retired Baseball Star

Derek Jeter is a father!

The retired baseball pro and wife Hannah have welcomed their baby girl, Bella Raine, the New York Yankees confirmed in a congratulatory tweet on Friday.

MORE: Derek Jeter Honored at Yankee Stadium Alongside Pregnant Wife Hannah, Admits He's 'Nervous' About Fatherhood

"Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter," the 43-year-old athlete's former team wrote. "We can't wait to meet her!"

Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can't wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/EjQpoNgiqT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

Jeter and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model married in July 2016, before announcing they were expecting their first child together this February.

WATCH: Hannah Jeter Flaunts Killer Bod in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue -- Weeks After Finding Out She's Pregnant

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch the video below for what Hannah told ET about not knowing she was pregnant during her SI Swimsuit shoot!

Related Articles