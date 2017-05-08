Demi Moore Sued in 2015 Swimming Pool Drowning Death

Demi Moore has been sued over the death of a 21-year-old man who drowned in her pool two years ago.

Back in July 2015, Edenilson Steven Valle was found dead at the bottom of Moore’s pool after a small party at her Los Angeles home. The actress, 54, was not at home at the time. She later told PEOPLE in a statement that she was “in absolute shock” over the “unthinkable tragedy.”

Authorities did not suspect foul play in the incident and determined the death to be accidental.

Initially, Valle’s parents, Jorge and Maria, filed a wrongful-death suit against Tree House Trust, which owns the property, as well as Moore’s personal assistant and another individual, who threw the party together.

Moore has now been added as a defendant in the case, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Valle family is blaming the actress for allegedly failing to place depth markers near what they claim was an “excessively deep” pool. They also allege that rocks by the pool’s edge were a tripping hazard, and that alcohol and the pool’s “dangerously high” temperature (allegedly 101 degrees at the time) were factors in his death.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Edenilson told fellow guests and hosts that he didn’t know how to swim and that he allegedly fell in the pool after fellow guests left the property.

“I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got this devastating news,” Moore previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy, and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”

The Valle family is seeking damages of more than $25,000.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com