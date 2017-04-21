Demi Moore Sells Iconic Penthouse in NYC for $45M

Actress Demi Moore recently sold her triplex in the San Remo building in New York City for $45 million. The property, located at 145-146 Central Park West, was designed by acclaimed architect Emory Roth in 1929.

Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis purchased the penthouse from Saturday Night Fever producer Robert Stigwood in 1990. “We looked at everything on the park, Fifth Avenue, Central Park South, and Central Park West, and there was just nothing like it. The location, architecture, and history of the San Remo were on a completely different level,” she said.

Moore listed the property in 2015 for $75 million, but ended up selling the apartment for $30 million less than the asking price. The penthouse occupies floors 26 to 28 of the landmark building and boasts 7,000 square feet of living space and 1,500 square feet of wraparound terraces with panoramic park, river, and city views.

The apartment has 14 rooms, not including bathrooms and other “nooks and crannies.” Moore and Willis updated it in a “Southwestern Mission motif dominated by cherry wood.”

The first floor has the main living spaces — living room, library, dining room, breakfast room, and kitchen. The second floor contains five bedrooms and a staff room, and the third floor features a double-height entertainment room, another kitchen, a guest loft, a full bathroom, and a study.

A two-bedroom maisonette on the ground floor of the iconic building is also included in the hefty purchase price of the penthouse.

“I’m spending the majority of my time in my other homes, and this apartment is too magnificent not to be lived in full time,” Moore explained.

Kris Jenner’s fake “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” home for sale for $9 million:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: