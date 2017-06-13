Demi Moore Reveals She’s Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore has long been a glamorous Hollywood icon. From her days as a soap opera actress on General Hospital, to her star turn in films like St. Elmo’s Fire and Ghost, the latter of which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination, and even Striptease which, though it got mixed reviews at the time, made her the highest-paid actress in film history. And while neither her career nor her major red carpet moments have slowed down in the slightest, things aren’t always quite as elegant as they may appear. A fact she revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with a picture revealing that the actress has lost her front two teeth.

Demi Moore missing front teeth. (Photo: YouTube) More

Moore stopped by the late night talk show to promote her new film Rough Night, but there was something slightly more pressing that Fallon needed to address with the actress. After complimenting her on her look for the evening, the host said, “You sent us a photo and it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” adding, “How did this happen?” holding up a photo which shows Demi smiling at the camera with one of her front teeth totally missing. Something she says her children find endlessly hilarious, although they also feel it makes her looks more “human” and “vulnerable.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All in the Family: Demi Moore Steps Out With Daughters Scout and Tallulah for Pre-SAG Event

“I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.” So in case all of you overworked people out there weren’t already riddled with enough anxiety, you can go ahead and thank Demi for adding just a little bit more with this terrifying orthodontia PSA.