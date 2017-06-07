Demi Moore Claims House Guest’s Own Negligence Contributed to 2015 Swimming Pool Drowning Death

Demi Moore has fired back against allegations that she is in part responsible for the death of a man who drowned in her pool two years ago.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Moore, 54, claims that 21-year-old Edenilson Steven Valle’s own negligence caused his death.

In July 2015, Valle was found dead at the bottom of Moore’s pool after a small party at her Los Angeles home. According to the lawsuit, the party was organized by Moore’s personal assistant and another individual. The actress, 54, was not at home at the time.

Authorities did not suspect foul play in the incident and determined the death to be accidental.

Initially, Valle’s parents, Jorge and Maria, filed a wrongful-death suit against Tree House Trust, which owns the property, as well as Moore’s personal assistant and another individual, who threw the party together. Moore was added to the complaint in May.

The Valle family is blaming the actress for allegedly failing to place depth markers near what they claim was an “excessively deep” pool. They also allege that rocks by the pool’s edge were a tripping hazard, and that alcohol and the pool’s “dangerously high” temperature (allegedly 101 degrees at the time) were factors in his death.

In the new court documents, Moore’s lawyers argue that Valle was on the property “unlawfully” at the time of his death and that any judgment should be reduced to reflect his responsibility.

“I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got this devastating news,” Moore previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy, and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”

The Valle family is seeking damages of more than $25,000.