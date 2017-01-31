Demi Lovato’s $8 Million Home Unsafe After Landslide

Demi Lovato’s new house has been tagged. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Demi Lovato just got a taste of living in the Hollywood Hills — a bad taste — because her house is in danger of sliding down a cliff.

Demi’s home got red tagged Monday night … a house above the singer’s was compromised by the storms and a mudslide cascaded into her driveway. The hillside above — with a house attached — could slide right into Demi’s … worst-case scenario.

Demi Lovato’s house is in L.A. (Photo: Zillow)

Her house is in the Laurel Canyon area, not too far from another home that caused chaos earlier this month when a portion of the foundation slid down the hill.

A police vehicle blocks the area. (Photo: TMZ)

Demi bought the house for $8.3 million back in September and hasn’t even moved in.

In case you’re interested, the house is 5,546 square feet with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. We’re guessing she might be in the market to negotiate.