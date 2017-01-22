Demi Lovato Supports New Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos at MMA Fight

Demi Lovato is "Team Bomba."
The 24-year-old singer proudly supported her new beau, Guilherme Vasconcelos, at his fight on Saturday night.
"Team bomba," Lovato wrote alongside a Snapchat selfie ahead of the MMA fighter's match against John Mercurio.
The "Stone Cold" singer's snaps didn't stop there, as she documented the whole fight for her followers, including Vasconcelos' victory.
Lovato rushed to Vasconcelos' side after the fight, even posing alongside her boo for a post-victory photo.
