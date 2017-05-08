Demi Lovato Splits From MMA Fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos

Demi Lovato and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos’s relationship appeared to be heating up earlier this year, but the stars recently called it quits, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The Grammy nominee, 24, and the MMA fighter, 31, were first linked last July when an insider told PEOPLE the pair had a “quick fling.”

Lovato - who was named one of Times 100 Most Influential People of 2017 and announced Monday morning she’s teaming up with Fabletics to create a capsule collection that reinforces female empowerment and body positivity - briefly dated UFC fighter Luke Rockhold afterwards, but rekindled her romance with Vasconcelos after they split.

“It wasn’t a dramatic split,” says the source. “Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.”

Over the last few months, the “No Promises” singer and the fighter - who rang in the New Year together - made their relationship social-media official, posting cute photos of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Vasconcelos most recently shared a photo of them on April 17, captioning the snap “I miss you soo much!”

In April, Lovato - who’s also busy gearing up for the release of her YouTube documentary, I Am: Demi Lovato, later this year - gushed about Vasconcelos during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the host “Isn’t he cute? He’s so cute! I’m very happy. Life is really good.”

A rep for Lovato could not be reached for comment.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com