Demi Lovato Slammed for Saying She’s ‘1 Percent African’ After DNA Test

Demi Lovato drew criticism on Twitter on Friday, February 24, after she posted the results of a DNA test and said she’s “one percent African.”

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native America, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH…. And I’m 1% African!!!!” the 24-year-old singer tweeted. She then shared a photo of the full results, adding that she hadn’t done a DNA test before and, instead, “found out from my uncle about certain places.”

Many of Lovato’s followers criticized her for pointing out her African ancestry. “So if you’re from africa…. why are you white,” one fan replied, quoting an iconic line from the movie Mean Girls. A second user tweeted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying, “Please do not do that,” while another shared a picture of Scream Queens‘ Emma Roberts saying, “Thank you for making that announcement that no one cared about.”

The Disney alum quickly noticed the criticism, prompting her to tell fans she didn’t intend to offend anyone. “Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y’all are mean af. Twitter sucks,” she wrote. Responding to one critic, she added, “I understand and respect your point of view and didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Lovato briefly quit Twitter and Instagram last year in an attempt to avoid internet trolls, but vowed to continue using her Snapchat account. “I like Snapchat cause I don’t have to see what some of y’all say,” she wrote in June 2016. “But why do people actually give a f–k what I say?? Like if you don’t care [then] gtfo haha.”

Less than a day later, the “Confident” singer returned to social media. “F–k this.. I’m back bitches. And I’m coming back more honest than ever,” she tweeted. “I love my Lovatics so f–king much..I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame ass haters.. What was I thinking?!”

