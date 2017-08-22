Demi Lovato to Sing the National Anthem at Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato has a new gig. (Photo: Getty Images)

Demi Lovato has made no secret that she's a mixed martial arts fan, and now she'll get to be a part of the most highly anticipated fight of the year.

The 25-year-old singer will sing the national anthem at the upcoming superfight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champ Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, according to multiple reports.

When ET caught up with Lovato earlier this month, she talked about how excited she was about the highly publicized bout.

Demi Lovato Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama: Pic!

"That's all I've been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, 'I'm going to that fight,'" she said of the match between Mayweather and McGregor. "It's gonna be amazing and I can't wait to see who wins."

“I'll go with friends… yeah, that's what I think about when I think about my 25th birthday," she added. "I don't even have a party planned. I'm just thinking about the fight."

Demi Lovato Reveals the Only Two Vices She Has Left, Talks Living Alone for the First Time

Lovato is a longtime boxing fan, and said her favorite workout is actually jiu-jitsu.

“I've been a white belt for over a year now and so it's time [to get a blue belt]," she shared. "But I can't, you can't ask for it… It goes white, blue, purple, brown, black. So I'll have a blue belt probably by the end of the year. But we'll see what happens.”

Watch below:

Related Articles