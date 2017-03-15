Demi Lovato Shares Touching Instagram Post After Five Years of Sobriety: 'Feeling Humbled and Joyful'

Demi Lovato has come a long way in her sober journey.

The Confident singer shared a moving Instagram post on Wednesay expressing gratitude humility after five years of sobriety.

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Talks New Boyfriend, Sober Birthdays and R-Rated 'Camp Rock'

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession," the 24-year-old singer wrote. "I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me."

"Feeling humbled and joyful today," she added. "Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

WATCH: Demi Lovato Celebrates Sobriety Anniversary: 'Anything Is Possible'

Lovato opened up about her "sober birthday" milestone to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend, admitting, "It feels amazing."

"All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it," she shared. "Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you're trying to battle your demons ... You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them."

WATCH: Demi Lovato Candidly Discusses Life Before Sobriety: 'I Was a Nightmare to Work With'

You're doing amazing, Demi. Happy five years!

Watch the video below for some of the songstress' stunning red carpet fashion.

Related Articles