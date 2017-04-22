Demi Lovato Rocks Bikini Bod, Shares Inspiring Message

Demi Lovato is all about self-acceptance.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a message of self-love, inspiring others to do the same.

"No filter no edit, love your body the way it is," Lovato wrote, alongside a selfie taken while lounging outdoors in a color-block black-and-white bikini.

The former Disney star has been heating up Instagram in recent days, posting a series of swimsuit shots, some with additional words of body-positive affirmation.

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful," the "Cool for the Summer" singer captioned another shot.

The singer recently revealed that she's "feeling better than I've ever felt."

"It's all about self love," Lovato wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Tell yourself you're beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!"

