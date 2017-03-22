Demi Lovato Isn’t Letting Latest Leaked Nude Pic Get Her Down

Demi Lovato has a message for the hackers who leaked nude pics of her online, which can basically be summed up as, “Whatever.” On Tuesday night, Lovato took to Twitter to express her sentiments about a private photo that allegedly depicted the 24-year-old star lying in bed in an unzipped Adidas sweatshirt. (There have also been rumblings of a second photo that shows more, but for now that remains unverified.) “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” Lovato wrote beside a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji.

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ???? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017





She followed this up with a second message a few minutes later, adding, “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.. # vanityfair # nicetry # cleavagegameonpoint # myboobsarenteventhatbig # angles.” This time she added not one but three laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emojis to really hammer home her point.





As a refresh, back in 2015, the Smurfs star (she’s a voice in the film, anyway) had an impromptu nude photo shoot with Vanity Fair. The rules were: no clothing, no makeup, and no retouching. At the time, Lovato explained that she was inspired to strike those poses because she thought that the epitome of being confident was being “comfortable in your own skin.” She added, “I would have never thought that I would have gotten to a place in my life where I would feel comfortable doing that. It’s empowering.” She also happened to be peddling her new song, “Confident,” at the time (which did become a massive hit).

Based on her laissez-faire attitude toward being hacked, it seems she has maintained this steady, level-headed attitude over time. In essence, it seems that she’s been through enough (body-image issues, eating disorders, rehab) that someone leaking a pic of her in an unzipped sweatshirt doesn’t really register on her radar as a big event. In fact, her Instagram is peppered with pics that aren’t nudes but definitely indicate that she’s down with her body and down with others seeing it — like this gem from a few days ago. Obviously, it’s not particularly revealing, but it’s clear she’s not wearing a top.





That said, her response was a far cry from those of many fellow female celebs, who blasted back at hackers who invaded their privacy. This time around, Rose McGowan was one of the victims, and she posted a cryptic message to those who had leaked her pics. “Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard,” she wrote beside a dramatic red-and-black close-up of her face draped in a sort of metal paillette veil.

Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard pic.twitter.com/mVBSkRIH8p — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 19, 2017





Jennifer Lawrence also had a serious message when she was hacked back in 2014 — not only to her hackers but to anyone who looked at the pics. “It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” she said. “It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.” She added that anyone who had glanced at the photos should “cower in shame.”

Other victims this time around included Emma Watson (whose pics reportedly showed her trying on bathing suits) and newly married Amanda Seyfried (whose pics were reportedly much more explicit than that). Seyfried fired back via an attorney, who sent a letter to the site that published the pics demanding they be taken down and the paper trail leading back to the hackers who produced them be preserved.

