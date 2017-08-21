Demi Lovato Celebrates 25th Birthday With Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and Her Family: Pic!

A special birthday calls for special people to celebrate with, and Demi Lovato proved just how amicable exes can be, marking her 25th birthday with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in New York City on Sunday.

The singer and actress was joined by the 37-year-old NCIS star -- whom she dated for almost six years before the pair split last summer -- along with her family for a fun night out at Dave & Buster’s.

Crown-wearing Lovato shared a snap of the group posing for a picture on her Instagram story in the early hours of Monday morning.

She also posted a solo black-and-white pic, simply captioned “25.”

As it neared 3 a.m. on Monday, Lovato seemed to still have energy to burn.

“Can't sleep.. still on a birthday high!!” she tweeted. “I love you all so much. Thank you for an incredible birthday!!! #25.”

Earlier in the day, the songstress showed off her knitting skills in another post. “Time to knit,” she wrote.

Valderrama wasn’t the only celeb marking Lovato’s big day.

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres also posted sweet tributes on social media, with Jonas declaring how “grateful” he is to have Lovato in his life.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently filled ET in on how she plans to continue celebrating her big milestone with a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am going to the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight,” she said. “That's all I've been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, I'm going to that fight. It's gonna be amazing and I can't wait to see who wins.”

