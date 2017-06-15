DeMario Jackson Fired From His Job Following 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

The fallout continues after an incident involving Bachelor in Paradise contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios suspended filming on the show's fourth season.

ET can confirm that Jackson, 30, has been fired from his job as an executive recruiter since news of the scandal broke on Sunday.

The reality star recently spoke to Inside Edition, and said that his reputation has suffered.

"My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud," Jackson told Inside Edition, echoing the statement he released to ET on Wednesday.

He also said he wants tapes of the incident to be released.

"The only thing I want is for the truth to come out," Jackson said. "I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos."

When asked if he "blames Corinne," Jackson replied, "I don't blame anyone right now, all I want is the tapes."

A source close to Bachelor in Paradise previously told ET that Olympios was "out of it" on set on the day of the incident, and another source close to the cast told ET that Jackson was heavily intoxicated as well, before the two hooked up by the pool. At this time, neither party has filed a complaint, but both have hired lawyers and the incident remains under investigation by the production company.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Olympios also broke her silence on the incident that happened on set in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," her statement to ET read. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Jackson also sent a statement to ET regarding the Bachelor in Paradise controversy on Wednesday.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson said in a statement released by his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

