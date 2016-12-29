Debra Messing Mourns the Death of On-Screen Mom Debbie Reynolds: ‘An Inspiration on Every Level’

Debra Messing is mourning the loss of Debbie Reynolds, who guest starred as her mother in ten episodes of Will & Grace.

Reynolds died at the age of 84, just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

“Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken,” Messing, 48, shared in an Instagram post.

“For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful – a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer,” the Will & Grace star said of Reynolds, whom she costarred with from 1999-2006.

“She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working,” Messing added.

She concluded her tribute: “A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, “I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.” RIP Bobbie Adler.”

In response to a fan’s tweet, the actress said, “No words. Gutted.”

Messing’s Will & Grace costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes were among those expressed their condolences along with Reynolds’ famous friends.

The Singin’ in the Rain star was at her and Fisher’s property when she had to be rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed.

On Tuesday, Reynolds had taken to social media to thank fans for their support in the wake of her daughter’s death. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds said on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

The screen icon starred in 1950s films like Singin’ in the Rain, Tammy and the Bachelor and The Tender Trap. In addition to Will & Grace, Reynolds’ recent TV credits include 1998’s Halloweentown, 2013’s Behind the Candelabra as well as lending her voice for Rugrats (2000-2002), Kim Impossible (2003-2007) and Family Guy (2008).