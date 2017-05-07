Debra Messing Gives Emotional Speech at the GLAAD Media Awards: ‘We Have Got to Get to Work’

Debra Messing is speaking out and urging others to take action in support of the LGBTQ community.

The 48-year-old Will & Grace star received the Excellence in Media Award to a standing ovation at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday night, and gave a powerful nine-minute speech encouraging Americans to resist President Donald Trump's decisions.

Presented by Girls actor Andrew Rannells, the award is given to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting LGTBQ acceptance.

"We all must remember that one great show or character or news story can alter our culture permanently," the actress stated, before urging those in the audience to call their senators. "When we make noise, they pay attention."

In addition to making a plea to Ivanka Trump to "do something" about "women's issues," Messing gave a shout out to the highly anticipated return of her hit NBC show, Will & Grace, set to premiere its ninth season in September.

"Now more than ever, we have got to get to work, which is why I'm so happy Will & Grace is coming back in September," she admitted. "It is time to make American gay again!"

The actress concluded her politically charged speech by urging everyone to have each other's backs.

"I don't want to stop and I know you won't stop, either," Messing advocated. "Because at the end of the day, it's our responsibility to look out for one another. It's the American way. So we rise! And together with grit and hope, we will celebrate America at its most beautiful and free. Thank you so much for this magnificent honor."

The Emmy winner continued the celebration by dancing during DNCE's double performance of "Kissing Strangers" and "Cake By The Ocean."

Rosie O'Donnell, who was a surprise guest at the GLAAD Media Awards, donated $100,000 to aide in the fight against recent anti-LGBTQ laws, also calling out President Trump before honoring Billy Porter with the Vito Russo Award.

For more on Messing and the return of Will & Grace, watch the video below.

