Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital for Possible Stroke

Debbie Reynolds just suffered a medical emergency, which we’re told is a possible stroke. … and EMTs just raced to the scene … TMZ has learned.

Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1 p.m. someone from the house called 911 … TMZ has learned.

We’re told 84-year-old Debbie, who’s daughter Carrie died Tuesday, has been distraught since Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet.

Family sources tell us they called 911 to report a possible stroke. The ambulance just took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was transported to the hospital on Wednesday.

Debbie was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.

Story developing …