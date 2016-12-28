Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital for Possible Stroke

Debbie Reynolds just suffered a medical emergency, which we’re told is a possible stroke. … and EMTs just raced to the scene … TMZ has learned.
Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1 p.m. someone from the house called 911 … TMZ has learned.
We’re told 84-year-old Debbie, who’s daughter Carrie died Tuesday, has been distraught since Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet.
Family sources tell us they called 911 to report a possible stroke. The ambulance just took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.
Debbie was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.
Story developing …