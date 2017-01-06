Debbie Reynolds Laid to Rest One Day After Carrie Fisher’s Private Memorial Service

Debbie Reynolds' family and close friends gathered together on Friday for the funeral of the legendary actress, just one day after Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher's private memorial service took place on Thursday.

Reynolds' granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, was once again present with her Scream Queens co-star, Taylor Lautner, as was Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher.

"The mood is very somber, friends and family are walking with their heads down and holding hands," an eyewitness at the funeral tells ET.

Reynolds was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where she was buried along with some of Fisher's ashes. The burial location is near the resting places of family friends Bette Davis and Liberace.

A source tells ET that a public memorial for both Reynolds and Fisher is being planned for months down the road. Among those expected to attend are Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Fisher's ex-husband, singer Paul Simon, though details have not yet been finalized.

Reynolds died on Dec. 28 after suffering a stroke, just one day after her daughter died after going into cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to L.A. Reynolds was 84 years old, while Fisher was 60.

On Thursday, Fisher's memorial -- which took place at her home in Beverly Hills, California -- was attended by Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, Courtney Love, Ed Begley Jr., Ellen Barkin, as well as her beloved dog, Gary. Streep was among the first to arrive, carrying white flowers.

Streep also delivered a eulogy for Fisher, according to People, and performed the actress' favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again," which had all the guests singing along.

Guests later reportedly dined on the same menu the Star Wars actress often served at her famous, star-studded parties at her home -- fried chicken, collard greens and cornbread.

Todd previously spoke to ET about his mother's state of mind during her final hours, and said that she "missed" Fisher.

"She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her," Todd said. "She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And [the morning of her death] she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left."

