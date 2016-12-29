Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Elizabeth Taylor: Inside Hollywood’s First Love Triangle

Debbie Reynolds will go down in history as one of the greats from Hollywood’s Golden Age. She was a trailblazing actress, singer, and humanitarian, as well as one of America’s original sweethearts. She was also one of the media’s original tabloid subjects.

Through no fault of her own, Debbie was dragged into one of the biggest celebrity scandals in Hollywood history when her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, left her for their good friend Elizabeth Taylor. Debbie’s daughter, Carrie Fisher, wittily attempted to explain her parents’ situation in her book Wishful Drinking: “Now if you are too young to relate to any of this, try and think of it this way: think of Eddie as Brad Pitt and Debbie as Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth as Angelina Jolie. Does that help?”

The only difference is Jen and Angie weren’t BFFs.

Debbie and Elizabeth’s friendship began when they were teenagers. They attended high school together on the MGM lot and ended up marrying best friends.

“We went to school together on the lot, when she was in between films. I was just a beginner, and she and I were not in any manner alike, but we got along very well because I was in awe of going to school with Elizabeth Taylor,” Debbie recalled to People. “And if anyone said they weren’t, then they were lying. Or blind.”

Debbie wed Eddie Fisher in 1955 and Elizabeth walked down the aisle two years later with his best friend, producer Mike Todd. The foursome were so close that Eddie was best man at Elizabeth and Mike’s wedding and Debbie was the matron of honor. Debbie and Eddie even named their son Todd!

In 1958, shortly after Elizabeth and Mike were hitched, Mike was killed in a plane crash. Very shortly after that, Eddie left Debbie for Elizabeth.

“Well, naturally, my father flew to Elizabeth’s side, gradually making his way slowly to her front,” Carrie quipped in her memoir. “He first dried her eyes with his handkerchief, then he consoled her with flowers, and he ultimately consoled her with his penis. Now this made marriage to my mother awkward so he was gone within the week.”

What followed was a media circus unheard of at the time. Eddie married Elizabeth in 1959, but the two divorced in 1964. That would be because Elizabeth met Richard Burton on the set of Cleopatra and the rest was history. So was Eddie.

Eddie’s career never quite recovered from the scandal, but Debbie — professionally — was just fine. In the new tabloid age, all public sympathy went to her. She was the “poor little light-haired girl,” as Carrie put it, and romantically ready to move on.

Carrie cracked, “Now Debbie does not want to marry another man who will run off, so she marries someone very, very old who can’t run — nope, [shoe tycoon] Harry Karl can’t run at all.”

Debbie wed millionaire businessman Harry Karl in 1960, and it wasn’t until she was happily married that she forgave Elizabeth Taylor. Years later, Debbie and Harry ran into Elizabeth and Richard while boarding the Queen Elizabeth to London.

“I looked up and I saw tons of luggage going by me and birdcages and dog cages and nurses and I realized Elizabeth was on the same ship as me,” Debbie recounted years later. “I almost changed my mind about going but my husband said, ‘Don’t be silly; we won’t be on the same floor.‘”

But of course they were on the same floor.

“So I sent a note to her room and she sent a note back to mine saying that we should have dinner and get this over with and have a good time,” Debbie continued.

“The four of us ended up having dinner and it was wonderful. She’d moved along in her life and so had I,” she said. “If your husband’s going to leave you for anyone, it might as well be Elizabeth Taylor. She was beautiful, smart, and a very sexual woman and I was very different — not exactly a sex kitten. I told [Eddie] she’d throw him out eventually and that’s exactly what happened. But he wasn’t the brightest of men.”

