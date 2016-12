Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84 — Just One Day after Daughter Carrie Fisher: Report

Screen icon Debbie Reynolds has reportedly died at the age of 84. The news comes just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack.

Her son Todd confirmed the Singin’ in the Rain star’s death to TMZ and the Associated Press.

Reynolds was at her and Fisher’s property when she had to be rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed .

On Tuesday, Reynolds had taken to social media to thank fans for their support in the wake of her daughter’s death.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds, 84, said on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Among the last legends from Hollywood’s golden age, Reynolds — an actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, humanitarian and historian — achieved fame that was bigger than the parts she played — from Singin’ in the Rain to her offscreen role in one of the most famous scandals in celebrity history when her husband, Eddie Fisher, left her for her friend Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds had one of those classic Hollywood discovery stories. Born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas, to parents Maxine and Raymond, she moved with the family around age 7 to Burbank, California. It was in the Miss Burbank beauty pageant, when Reynolds was 16, that a talent scout from Warner Bros. discovered her and signed her to a contract with the powerhouse studio.

Asked what the turning point was in her career, Reynolds told PEOPLE in 2011, “Winning this contest, which was unusual. My suit came from the Salvation Army … I didn’t have high heels. There were talent scouts, and they thought I was a funny little kid. They took me to Warner Brothers and signed me up.”

She made five films in three years with luminaries like Lana Turner and Fred Astaire, but it was her sixth that turned Reynolds from just another ingénue into America’s Sweetheart: Singin’ in the Rain.

The 1952 musical-comedy about the death of silent films and rise of the talkies starred Reynolds as Kathy Selden, a chorus girl who meets cute with silent movie star Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly). Thanks to Selden’s golden pipes, she winds up as the stand-in for the imperious (but squeaky-voiced) Lina Lamont, played by Jean Hagen. There are a couple of ironies in the fact that Singin’ turned Reynolds into a star. The first is that before filming, Reynolds couldn’t dance. She learned, and hoofed until her feet bled for the “Good Morning” scene with Kelly and costar Donald O’Connor.

“For five months they trained me before we started shooting,” Reynolds told PEOPLE in 2011. “They would really bleed on ‘Good Morning, Good Morning.’ We would never stop shooting, so we would continually do the number and my feet were all bloody.”

The second irony is that the ballad “Would You,” which Kathy dubs for Lina, was not actually sung by Reynolds, but Hagen herself. Still, Reynolds’ plucky performance won the heart of a nation.

Reynolds soon starred in a string of crowd-pleasers, including The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (’53), Susan Slept Here (’54) and The Tender Trap (’55), opposite Frank Sinatra. She and Sinatra became pals. “He was very good to me and gave me some very good advice that I did not listen to,” Reynolds told PEOPLE in a 2015 interview. “He said, ‘Don’t marry Eddie.’ He said you shouldn’t get married to a singer. We’re not faithful.” Eddie was, of course, Eddie Fisher, the first great love of Reynolds’ life, whom she wed in 1955. He was the father of her two children, Carrie and Todd.

Eddie was also why Reynolds became wrapped up in one of the greatest scandals in Hollywood history. Reynolds and Fisher were best friends with another A-list celebrity couple: Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd. After Todd died in a 1958 plane crash, Fisher took it upon himself to comfort the young, stunning widow. As Reynolds put it, Taylor “liked enough to take him without an invitation.” Fisher and Taylor become an item, leading to Fisher’s widely publicized divorce from Reynolds in 1959, and marriage to Taylor. All sympathy, of course, went to Reynolds, whose career thrived while Fisher faced ruin.

Read More