Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Honored at Public Memorial Service

Friends, family and fans have gathered together to celebrate the beautiful lives and legacies of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a public memorial service at the Freedom Theater at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills on Saturday. The late mother-daughter duo died just one day apart from each other back in December.

The memorial, which was also live-streamed on DebbieReynolds.com, was organized by Debbie's son and Carrie's brother, Todd. While speaking with ET earlier this week, the producer anticipated that there wouldn't "be a dry eye in the house" -- and he wasn't wrong.

Once all guests were seated in the theater, Todd came out onstage to welcome local members of the Coast Guard in, who helped kick off the memorial. "My mother would have liked that," Todd revealed. "This entire thing I'm calling a show, not a memorial … [because] she liked shows and parties."

"[And Carrie] was always my princess," he added. "These are my girls."

Set to a track from Star Wars, a video began, which featured Carrie's footprints, a Princess Leia birth certificate, pics and videos of Debbie and Carrie from the actress' childhood, and highlights from Carrie's most memorable scenes from the legendary franchise.

It was followed up with a special appearance by R2-D2, as Todd came back onstage to give the iconic astromech droid a hug and kiss.

The next segment of the video began with vintage footage of Carrie singing Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," accompanied with clips of scenes from some of her other popular film roles, like When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers and Shampoo.

The video then turned the focus on Debbie, re-playing clips of her best dance moments from Singin' in the Rain, with words from Todd and Carrie about her career and envious drive.

Debbie's close pal, Ruta Lee, then came onstage to deliver a moving speech about her friend's legacy, later performing a song in honor of the actress who was "like a sister."

"[Debbie and Carrie] would not want us to mourn," she told the crowd. "They brought joy to people all across the world, they certainly filled our hearts."

"Debbie was without a doubt the most generous human being," she continued. "She gave her heart to everything."

