Dear Taye Diggs: Did You Mean to Share That Butt Pic on Instagram?

When it comes to nude pics and celebrities, usually they’ve either been hacked, or it’s an accident and they delete it ASAP. Taye Diggs might be an exception to those rules.

If you checked Instagram late last night, you might have noticed that Diggs had started an Instastory — a story that consisted of one image: a totally pants-less selfie — buns in the breeze — with his shirt tied behind his back.

So. Many. Questions.

And about 13 hours later, he still hadn’t taken down the pic! So was this a DM gone wrong? Did someone request a butt pic? Or was he just really really feeling himself?

In 2015, Diggs and his wife, Idina Menzel, divorced after 10 years of marriage. So maybe sharing this butt pic is his way of saying he’s available. Maybe — who knows?

Of course, all good things must come to an end and as of Friday afternoon, Diggs wised up and took down the pic. Finally.

Either way, there’s no argument that he’s a confident dude. I mean, not too many guys would go full Madonna while performing “Vogue” on Lip Sync Battle.

But this isn’t the actor’s first social media storm either. Back in 2014, you might have received a notification that Taye Diggs was following you on Twitter. In fact, he was following everyone on Twitter. Even now, he follows more people (700K) than people who follow him (666K)!

