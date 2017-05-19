‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Arrested for Reportedly Spitting on Uber Driver

Sig Hansen is the surly captain of the fishing boat Northwestern on the popular Discovery show Deadliest Catch. On the show, he can be hot-tempered, but recently he’s making news for his bad behavior offscreen.

The Seattle Times reports that he was arrested on May 18 for allegedly spitting on an Uber driver and kicking his car. Apparently, the intoxicated captain grew enraged after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his ride home. (I mean, cashless transactions are pretty much the whole point of Uber, and technically rides are already paid for via a credit card or PayPal account upon arrival … but that’s probably a larger conversation.)

Hansen apologized on Twitter:

Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017





I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017





I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017





Earlier this year, Hansen faced more serious legal trouble. His estranged daughter claimed he sexually abused her as a toddler. Hansen vehemently denied it, calling it “an old-fashioned shakedown.” Discovery also stood by him, saying there was no merit to the allegations.

Deadliest Catch is currently in its 13th season.

