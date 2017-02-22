Dax Shepard Parks Beloved Car Under ‘CHIPS’ Billboard, Reflects on How Far He’s Come

Life has been one heckuva ride for Dax Shepard.

The actor, 42, enjoyed a moment of reflection on Tuesday when he parked his cherished 1967 Lincoln Continental — a car he loves so much he named one of his daughters after it — under a billboard for his upcoming movie, CHIPS, on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard. In an Instagram post, he wrote about how much his life has changed, both personally and professionally, since he bought the classic car two decades ago.

“I’ve had this car for 22 years,” the comedy star wrote. “When I was 20, and first in LA, we would cruise Sunset together, and look at all the billboards for movies. The notion of having one some day seemed preposterous.”





Shepard, who is married to Kristen Bell, continued, “I wrote a movie about this car called Hit and Run, and that movie is solely what got me CHIPS. I named my daughter after this car. In our 22 years together, I have been sober for 12, I have gotten married and had children. She has gone from 320 horsepower to 700 horsepower. From drum brakes to 15-inch discs.”

The dad of two daughters, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2, ended by quipping, “If you’re not into cars, this is undoubtedly the silliest post ever. But if you have ever loved a car, you can imagine how happy I was to park this gal under that billboard. On Sunset.”

Shepard, who grew up in Detroit with parents who were in the car industry, got the Lincoln when he was an anthropology student at UCLA.

“A friend of mine had bought the car from some old lady in Iowa,” he told Hot Rod. “It had like 37,000 on the odometer and was in good shape. I totally fell in love with it. He moved to New York, ran out of money, and like an idiot, I sold my super-dependable Honda and bought it from him. This was a real low point for me financially. I’m driving around in this great big undependable boat while looking for acting work. I’d been doing some stuff with the Groundlings, a comedy troupe, while going to school but nothing serious. I was freakin’ penniless. Then I get a gig on this show called Punk’d. It goes big time, and I get in front of a larger audience.”

With his bigger paychecks coming in, he gave the Lincoln a complete makeover, which took over a year. Dax, who also enjoys off-roading and racing cars, made 2012’s Hit and Run about his Lincoln. Bell was his co-star.

A year later, Shepard, who marked 12 years of sobriety in September, and Bell drove that car to the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office when they tied the knot in October 2013. (She has a soft spot for it as well.)





Shepard loves that car so much, he wishes he could park it in the living room instead of the garage. (“It’s the only thing I could stare at longer than my TV,” he recently wrote.)





Its rumble is music to his ears.





And, no, you don’t have to be “into cars” to get it.





