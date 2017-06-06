David Spade: Burglars Make Off With Safe Full of Cash & Jewelry

Actor David Spade has joined the long list of celebs whose homes have been burglarized recently. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

David Spade got hit hard by burglars, who busted into his Beverly Hills home and walked out with his safe … TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Spade tell us the heist went down over the weekend. The suspects got into his pad, and the only thing they took was the safe, but unfortunately it was filled with cash and jewelry … including a wedding band that belonged to David’s mom.

All told, they made off with about $80k worth of stuff.

Bev Hills PD was at Spade’s house Monday, and he was as thrilled about it as you’d expect. We’re told he has a security system, which was on … but the suspects somehow disabled it.

It’s the one club NO celeb wants to be in, but David joins Drake, Emmy Rossum, Alanis Morissette, Scott Disick, Nicki Minaj … and more on the list of burglary victims this year.

This year has had some ups and downs for Spade. He recently guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live while the host was on paternity leave and dealing with his newborn’s medical issues but Spade also got into a silly feud with Cash me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli and had a three car pile-up in January.





