David Letterman Reflects on the Old Donald Trump, Bashes the New Trump: ‘He’s Crazy’

In a new interview with New York Magazine, David Letterman repeatedly criticizes President Trump on everything from his hair to his difficult relationship with the truth.

Letterman also talked about his nickname for the Commander-in-Chief: Trumpy. He said, “He’s ignorant in a way that’s insulting to the office, insulting to America … [and] insulting to human rights.”

Letterman also remarked on Trump’s habit of twisting the truth, saying, “He can lie about anything, from the time he wakes up to what he has for lunch … and he’s still the president.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Letterman joked, “How do you know if Donald Trump is lying? His lips are moving.”

But close associates of Trump were also easy targets. Letterman called his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, “the Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and then went a few steps further: “Bannon looks like a guy who goes to lunch, gets drunk, and comes back to the office.”

While Letterman no longer has a “Late Night” talk show where he can grill the president, he did reflect on Trump before he entered the White House. The real estate mogul was a frequent guest of his during the 1980s and 1990s. Even back then though, Letterman was rough with Trump. He said, “He was a joke of a wealthy guy. We didn’t take him seriously. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him.”

Unlike today, when Trump recoils at the slightest barb, Letterman said that in his younger days, Trump had thicker skin, saying, “He seemed to have a good time, and the audience loved it, and that was Donald Trump.”

Find out about Chrissy Teigen’s surprising revelation:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: