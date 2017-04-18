David Letterman Honors Late Mother Dorothy Mengering: ‘We Didn’t Want for Anything Because of My Mom’

David Letterman paid tribute to his late mother, Dorothy Mengering, at her funeral in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the comedian delivered a moving eulogy to Mengering, who died at home on April 11 -- one day before Letterman's 70th birthday. She was 95.

"We didn't want for anything because of my mom," Letterman said, noting that his work ethic came from his mom, who was always busy in the garden or on her hands and knees waxing floors.

The former late night TV host also recounted the time he watched his mom fetch a hoe and chop the head off of a snake she encountered in her garden.

"My mother is Grizzly Adams for God's sake," he joked.

Mengering was also loved by many of her son's viewers, thanks to her role as a correspondent on his show. In addition to baking desserts for the show's "Guess Mom's Pies" segment, she also covered three Winter Olympics.

Letterman recalled how Late Show executives told him, "We should have your mother on the show all the time."

"'No, we're serious,'" they added when he laughed it off. "'People like her better than you.'"

Mengering also published a cookbook, Home Cookin' With Dave's Mom, in 2006.

