David Bowie’s Old Apartment Costs $6.5 Million, Includes His Grand Piano

If you’re a very wealthy David Bowie memorabilia collector, we might have found the crown jewel — his old NYC apartment.

Bowie’s former pad is being listed for $6.5 million, which includes a modest three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and a total of 1,877 square feet.

The apartment building is located in the heart of midtown Manhattan in the historic Essex House. But if you’re feeling the potential claustrophobia of urban living, it also comes with an enviable view of Central Park.

Interested buyers also inherit a unique bonus Bowie memento — his old Yamaha grand piano.

Bowie and his wife, Iman, lived there for 10 years but sold the place in 2002. The apartment includes a renovated master bathroom, which used to have a different function when the singer lived there — it was a panic room where the couple could retreat in case of intruders.

Hopefully, the new owners won’t need to revert to that.

Adele paid tribute to the victims of the London terror attack:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: