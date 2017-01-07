David Blaine Shot Himself in the Throat During a Magic Trick (Video)

Needless to say: kids, don’t try this at home. Street magician David Blaine accidentally shot himself in the throat, when he was really just trying to shoot himself in the mouth.

Let us explain. Blaine’s “Beyond Magic” aired on British terrestrial digital television channel E4 last night, when a classic bullet-catching trick gone horribly wrong horrified a whole new TV audience. Today, the Internet is going bananas over the blooper.

Blaine’s lone rifle shot was supposed to be nabbed by a metal cup in his mouth. Unfortunately, the cup slipped off the grooves that attached it to a special gum shield, and Blaine nearly blew his head clear off.

The self-fired bullet broke through the contraption and lacerated Blaine’s throat. Those with the stomach for these sorts of things can watch the near-disaster via the ABC video above. The Disney-owned broadcaster aired “Beyond Magic” in November.

Also Read: Watch David Blaine's Weird Magic Freak Out Jimmy Fallon (Video)

“Time just started to move really slow,” Blaine narrates over the scary action.

“When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ear,” he said. “I felt an impact on the back of my throat.”

“I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead,” Blaine added. “Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back.”

“At that moment, I realized that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive,” he concluded.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Ratings: ABC's David Blaine Special Disappears Behind CBS and NBC in Viewers

David Blaine Freaks Out Dave Chappelle, Drake With Insane Magic Trick (Video)

David Blaine Blows Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's Minds With Card Trick (Video)

Olivia Wilde: David Blaine Asked Jason Sudeikis and Me to Drown Him (Video)