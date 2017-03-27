David Beckham ‘So Proud’ as Harper Rides a Bike Solo for First Time

David Beckham’s daughter, Harper, is a freewheelin’ little lady.

The retired soccer star, 41, posted a video of a weekend fitness excursion with his 5-year-old daughter in the great outdoors. As he jogged, Harper biked next to him — a big milestone because it was her first solo trek on two wheels.





“First time riding on your own, Harper,” David said with an open-mouth grin that screamed proud daddy as he ran alongside her. For her part, Harper stayed focused on pedaling her sweet pink ride, not offering any type of reply to her clearly ecstatic pop.

Becks captioned the Instagram, “So so proud.”

The day was nearly two years in the making. In May 2015, David posted a photo of his youngest child on a bike for the first time ever. He was holding the back to keep her steady, noting, “Look at my big girl. Day One – No stabilizers.” (Stabilizers is a cute British way to say “training wheels.”)





Harper is sporty like dad but loves fashion like mom. Victoria Beckham is readying to launch an affordable line at Target, including kids’ clothing, and she told Elle that her daughter “came to my studio and she tried everything on and she loved it.”

But Victoria made a point to say that Harper’s favorite outfits are ones she can play in. “As much as she loves dressing and being quite girly, she’s also a bit of a tomboy,” the Spice Girl turned designer said. “She’s got three brothers. … She wants to look good but she also wants to be comfortable.”

After all, you never know when she’s going to have to take off on her bike.





