Darren Criss Goes Completely Nude in NSFW Pic From the ‘Versace’ Set

Blaine Anderson, is that you?! Darren Criss certainly isn't hiding.



The 30-year-old American Crime Story actor shared a nude photo of himself from the set of his new FX series.



"So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace," Criss captioned the NSFW mirror selfie.

In the revealing pic, Criss is holding up the peach Speedo over his privates and flashing a duck face at the camera.



For the new The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Criss is playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace. Penelope Cruz is starring in the new installment as Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin is playing Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.



Earlier this month, creator Ryan Murphy shared a photo of Criss and New Girl star Max Greenfield on the set of the new show.

"Do The Hustle. Darren Criss and Max Greenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Murphy wrote.



