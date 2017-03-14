Darius McCrary’s Wife Files for Divorce

Family Matters have gone from bad to worse for former sitcom star Darius McCrary, whose wife filed for divorce after an explosive battle erupted between them recently. In her paperwork, which was filed in L.A. and obtained by TMZ, Tammy Brawner cited irreconcilable differences, noting she is very concerned about the safety of their 1-year-old daughter, Zoey. Brawner is asking for spousal support, legal and physical custody of Zoey, and for McCrary to “attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes.” Further, she wants to prevent McCrary from seeing Zoey until he provides proof that he has completed a treatment program.

McCrary and Brawner married in 2014 and welcomed Zoey less than two years later. About two weeks ago, however, their marriage publicly blew up when both of them claimed spousal abuse and secured restraining orders against the other. Brawner claimed that McCrary had attacked her a few weeks earlier, hitting her in the head with his arm and hurling various objects at her — with Zoey watching. She also added that McCrary even held Zoey over a boiling pot of water.

View photos McCrary and Brawner during happier times. (Photo: Darius McCrary via Twitter) More

McCrary blasted back, filing his own claim that Brawner was, in fact, the abuser, arguing that she was the one verbally lashing out at him before she hurled a flat iron (yes, the kind you use on your hair) at him, leaving him with a second-degree burn on his chest. McCrary claimed Brawner has a violent history and that he’d had to call the cops on her three times, even going so far as to say that she had once threatened him with a knife. (Did you get all that? Basically, it was just one big mess.)

The result of their filings were two temporary restraining orders: one against McCrary and one against Brawner. First, a judge granted McCrary’s, which required his former Harlem Globetrotter wife to move out of their family house. Then a judge granted Brawner’s, which overruled the original one and required McCrary to be the one to leave.

McCrary claims that Brawner is a fame-hungry, neglectful mother who is more concerned about capitalizing on her celebrity status than taking care of Zoey. Though she hasn’t publicly responded to her former love’s claims, she has been posting plenty of snapshots of Zoey looking cared for and happy on her Instagram feed. “We had such a blast yesterday with our loved ones at Universal Studios!!! #FrontOfTheLinePasses #VIP #ZoeyHadABlast #GoodTimes,” Brawner gushed beside a shot of the tot looking like she was having a grand time at the amusement park.





For his part, McCrary has used social media to obliquely reference his wife’s claims, and not so obliquely take aim at the press, which he clearly feels has treated him unfairly. “…. Yea, right… sad some people will do ANYTHING make #TMZ,” he charged beside a pic of himself holding Zoey.









The little cutie in the picture remains at the center of it all and we hope will remain top of mind for both parents.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: