Danny Masterson Reveals Wife Bijou Phillips Had a Kidney Transplant: ‘Our Daughter Will Have a Mother’

Danny Masterson is celebrating his wife's "encore."

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that his wife, Bijou Phillips, had received a "100% successful" kidney transplant, alongside a sweet photo of Phillips and her donor.

"My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel," Masterson wrote. "Our daughter will have a mother."

"We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water," he concluded. "Sláinte!"

Phillips shared on Instagram two weeks ago that she would be receiving a new kidney.

"I finally have my OR date for next week, and I'm so excited to get this kidney transplant!!! I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time," she wrote. "This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I'm soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family! And my dream come true Donor... This is gonna be such an amazing birthday coming up! A new birth... New start! Here is to good health, and gratitude."

On Saturday, the actress shared a photo of her last sushi dinner.

Masterson's rep first revealed Phillips' need for a kidney transplant when she was hospitalized after suffering a blood infection in February.

"Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," the rep said in a statement to ET. "In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having dialysis."

"She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon," the statement concluded.

