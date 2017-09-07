Daniel Day-Lewis 'Is Fine' After Breaking His Arm in a Motorbike Accident

Daniel Day-Lewis is recovering from a motorbike accident.

The actor’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that he broke his arm but assured that “he is fine.”

The Oscar winner appeared to be wincing in pain as he made his way to his New York City home on Wednesday, according to Page Six. He was spotted wearing a cast and a hospital bracelet. He also sported a shaved head and donned a purple t-shirt with striped pants.

A source told the outlet that Day-Lewis was wearing a helmet and that the crash “wasn’t his fault.”

The London-born star, 60, announced in June that he was quitting acting.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” his rep Leslee Dart told PEOPLE.

Day-Lewis is the first actor to win three Oscars in the lead actor category, having taken home the honor for Steven Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, as well as 2007’s There Will Be Blood and 1989’s My Left Foot.

His last film will be the upcoming Phantom Thread, in theaters Dec. 25, which reunites him with his There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson.