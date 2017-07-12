‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Laments ‘Tough Day’ as She Heads to Prison

Behold, Abby Lee Miller — mistress of understatement.

“Dance Moms” alum Abby Lee Miller took to Twitter on Wednesday, as she headed to prison to begin serving her sentence, noting that it would be a “tough day” for her.

Miller also suggested that “important facts” had not been addressed in her case.

Also Read: 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Prison for Bankruptcy Fraud

“Today is going to be a tough day! Seems as though important facts were omitted from the case!…,” Miller wrote.

Today is going to be a tough day! Seems as though important facts were omitted from the case!… https://t.co/9HmqnRzcfu – Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) July 12, 2017





The tweet ended with a link to an Instagram post that has been since been taken down, leaving her followers with a big cliff-hanger regarding the omitted facts. Depending on the wi-fi access at Miller’s new home, they might be waiting a while for an update.

According to TMZ, Miller arrived for processing at a federal facility in Victorville, California, at approximately noon on Wednesday, thus embarking on her 366-day prison sentence.

Also Read: Abby Lee Miller Quits 'Dance Moms,' Says She Was Denied 'Creative Credit'

Miller was sentenced in May after pleading guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and money laundering last year.

According to the Associated Press, Miller brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. Last year, she pleaded guilty to this charge. Prosecutors also said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income.





Related stories from TheWrap:

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Prison for Bankruptcy Fraud

Abby Lee Miller Quits 'Dance Moms,' Says She Was Denied 'Creative Credit'

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Money Laundering