Daisy Ridley makes her debut as 'Ophelia' in first look photo

When she isn’t saving the galaxy in The Last Jedi or getting tangled up in a Murder On the Orient Express, Daisy Ridley is quoting the Bard himself in Ophelia.

The upcoming film will be a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and sees Ridley’s Ophelia become the central character. Her trusted lady-in-waiting to the Queen (played by Naomi Watts) captures the attention of young Prince Hamlet (George MacKay), sparking a forbidden romance between the two. However, with a war on the horizon, and betrayal coursing through Elsinore Castle, Ophelia will be forced to choose between the man she loves and her own life when she’s asked to protect a dangerous secret.

Clive Owen (The Knick) will play Claudius, Hamlet’s uncle, while Tom Felton (The Flash) will play Laertes, Ophelia’s younger brother. Devon Terrell (Barry) is set to play Hamlet’s friend Horatio.

Claire McCarthy will direct the film, with Semi Chellas adapting the story from Lisa Klein’s book of the same name. Get a first look at Ridley in character (and costume) above.