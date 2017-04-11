‘Daily Show’ Star Hasan Minhaj to Host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Lately, the news has been more about who won’t be partying at this month’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner than who will. Today, the WHC Association announced that comedian Hasan Minhaj has been set to entertain the press corps during the April 29 gala. With an exclamation right out of Donald Trump’s Twitter lexicon, the Daily Show With Trevor Noah Senior Correspondent said this morning, “It is a tremendous honor to be a part of such a historic event even though the president has chosen not to attend this year. SAD!”

POTUS said back in February that he isn’t attending. Many outlets have cancelled their pre- and post-parties in an effort to focus on the dinner and the WHCA.

Minhaj added, “Now more than ever, it is vital that we honor the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.”

WHCA President Jeff Mason appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning. He said, “Hasan’s smarts, big heart and passion for press freedom make him the perfect fit for our event, which will be focused on the First Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media.”

