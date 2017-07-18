Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Pregnant Weeks After Welcoming Twins Via Surrogate

New dad to twins Cristiano Ronaldo is on a parenting roll — his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant!

The 32-year-old Real Madrid player is set to become a father for the fourth time, he confirmed to Spanish news outlet El Mundo on Tuesday.

“Yes, very,” he replied when asked if he was excited about the baby on the way.

Ronaldo’s first child with model Rodriguez joins older siblings Cristiano Jr., 7, as well as the twins Ronaldo welcomed in June, whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo went public with their relationship in January when they attended the Best FIFA Football Awards alongside Cristiano Jr.

Since his twins were born, reportedly via surrogate, the soccer star has shared numerous sweet photos to Instagram — including one group pool shot where a bikini-clad Rodriguez, 23, is cradling one of the twins and sporting a noticeable baby bump.

“Big family with love ??????????,” Ronaldo captioned the Wednesday moment.

Just two days earlier, Ronaldo shared a serene moment with his followers, posting an outdoor photo of himself holding one of the twins on his lap while lounging next to the mom-to-be. “Lovely moments😍,” he wrote.

The couple are currently on vacation in Ibiza with Ronaldo’s family during a pre-season break following the Portuguese sports star’s participation in the Confederations Cup.

During the trip, the group has been enjoying time aboard a yacht off the Ibiza coast, with Ronaldo visiting the island’s restaurant Zela on Monday night. The fusion eatery is co-owned by singer Enrique Iglesias and sports stars Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal.