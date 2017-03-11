Criss Angel Las Vegas Show Canceled After Stunt Goes Wrong

Criss Angel's Las Vegas show came to an abrupt halt after the magician reportedly passed out during one of his acts.

The incident occurred Friday night during Angel's Mindfreak Live! show at the Luxor hotel and one concerned audience member took to Facebook to document what happened.

"What an awful experience!" Peter Sehl posted to the official Mindfreak Facebook page. "10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down. He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn't appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving."

According to TMZ, Angel was rushed to the ER at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and was discharged later that night, sometime before 10 p.m.

Reps for Angel and MGM Resorts, home of the Luxor, could not be reached by THR.

The stunt requires the famous illusionist to hang upside down while buckled into a double-straitjacketed harness. He suffered a shoulder injury when performing a similar routine in New York City's Times Square in 2013, forcing a 10-week hiatus of his show Believe.

Several others at the show also took to social media. One audience member posted that Luxor was giving full refunds after Angel lost consciousness mid-air.

As of Saturday morning, tickets for the night's 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows were still on sale.

At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended. There is a forced intermission. — Ryan Perez (@RyanPerez___) March 11, 2017

Update: They are giving full refunds. Criss Angel lost consciousness in mid-air. — Ryan Perez (@RyanPerez___) March 11, 2017