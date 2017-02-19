Crime Scene Photos From Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Released by French Media

Photos from the crime scene where Kim Kardashian West was robbed in October have reportedly been released on French media.

French network TFI released what it claimed are crime scene photos taken from the Paris’ No Address Hotel, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was tied up by a group of men and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry — including a $4 million ring.

The photos show Kardashian West’s bed inside the hotel, the bathroom where she was kept during the robbery as well as shots of duct tape and plastic ties that were used to restrain her. The network also showed surveillance footage of what it claimed were the alleged suspects.

Kardashian West was robbed on Oct. 3 while she was in France to attend Paris Fashion Week with her sisters and friends. She returned to the United States immediately following the robbery and kept an extremely low profile, refraining from posting on social media and limiting her public appearances.

In January, French authorities charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache where he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simply affair.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West traveled to New York where she met with a French judge to testify against her alleged robbers.

with reporting by PETER MIKELBANK