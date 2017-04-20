‘The Craft’ Star Rachel True Still Looks Amazing at 50!

Rachel True, best known for her role in the 1996 film The Craft, has folks freaking out over how good she looks 20-plus years later. The actress turned 50 in November, but for some reason people just seem to be picking up on that.

On Tuesday, True posted the above photo to Instagram explaining to her followers why she had been absent on social media lately. Typically, she shares inspirational messages about health and fitness, and captioned this particular snap: “Been MIA cause I’m wrapping up a juice fast & didn’t want to bore you… I’ll prob blog about it soon.”

Followers flooded the comment section with messages about how stunning she looked. True — who played Rochelle in the cult film — acknowledged the fuss on Twitter.

From the bottom of my 3000 yr old heart thanks for the ❤️ folks! I do workshops on aging naturally & feeling good in your body at any age???? — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) April 19, 2017





Not gonna lie… soooo weird to get attention for simply not looking like a crone ???? — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) April 19, 2017





According to True, “black don’t crack, but it does sag.” She credits a plant-based diet for helping her keep her youthful glow. When responding to a fan’s tweet about how fabulous she looks at 50, Ture replied, “Why everyone talking bout my age all the sudden?I eat a plant based diet… no dairy, no meat because… cell inflammation = aging.”

The actress told her followers she had “major surgery” several years ago and didn’t recognize herself after the operation. “I fought to get back to healthy,” she wrote on Twitter.

The former Half & Half star posted a video message thanking people for the “amazing” comments they left under the photo and shared some advice, too.

Black don't crack, but it does sag… don't rely on genetics alone to keep you youthful ????a plant based diet works wonders ???? pic.twitter.com/frns9NDntu — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) April 19, 2017





Now that we have that covered… can we get some scoop on if any of the original cast will be coming back for The Craft sequel?!





